ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Body camera video shows the moments an Albuquerque driver sped away from sheriffs deputies who tried to pull her out of a car during a traffic stop. A sheriff’s helicopter eventually lead to the driver’s arrest.

Deborah Vigil, 39, is now facing aggravated fleeing and drug charges, accused of speeding away from a traffic stop on March 31. According to a criminal complaint, Vigil was first stopped by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies near Candelaria and Carlisle. Deputies say she had an outstanding warrant for violating parole.

The initial traffic stop didn’t last long. As deputies attempted to pull Vigil out of the driver’s seat by her arm, video shows Vigil broke free, then sped away from deputies. Soon after, BCSO used its helicopter to follow Vigil’s SUV. Video shows her car running red lights, speeding through a parking lot and nearly missing several other cars as she swerved through traffic.

The helicopter continued following Vigil’s car until she stopped at a gas station at Coors and Irving, where she was arrested. According to a criminal complaint, Vigil later told deputies she decided to flee to Farmington in the hopes of going to a reservation where, she believed, law enforcement would have no jurisdiction.

She also told deputies she stopped at the gas station because she didn’t have enough gas to drive all the way to Farmington. While searching her vehicle, deputies found a syringe with heroin in it.

Since Vigil’s arrest, court records show Metropolitan Court Judge Nina Safier ruled Vigil release on her on recognizance with some conditions of release including no drug or alcohol use. Vigil is expected to be back in court on May 19 for a preliminary examination.