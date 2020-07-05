VIDEO: DWI suspect makes a run for it after head-on collision with Sandoval County sergeant

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal found himself in cuffs once again after crashing head on into a Sandoval County Sergeant. That man even tried to claim it was the sergeant’s fault.

It was just last month when a sergeant from the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office saw a white pickup truck on Highway 550 in Rio Rancho driving erratically, almost crashing into other vehicles. The sergeant tried to pull the pickup over.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect, Christopher Matzke, fled from the sergeant and then crashed head-on into the sergeant’s truck. Matzke even took off running and tried to hitch a ride.

The sergeant tried to tase Matzek, but it was ineffective. Luckily, a few good samaritans stopped to help the sergeant hold Matzke down until he can be cuffed.

The sergeant tried to get some answers out of Matzke, but instead, he placed the blame on the sergeant for the crash. As they wait for the ambulance to show up, Matzke throws out one last threat.

Matzke: I’m about to go into shock again.

Sergeant: That’s why EMS is on the way.

Matzke: Come on, man!

Sergeant: Get your gloves on.

Matzke: I got the coronavirus! Go get back!

The sheriff’s office says the truck Matzke was in that day was stolen and he had drugs on him. He’s been slapped with a number of charges including aggravated battery on a peace officer, drug possession, and aggravated DWI.