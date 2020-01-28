Video: Albuquerque driver purposely slams into trash can

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Usual pranks by kids include things like covering items with toilet paper or egging a house, however, what one kid was caught doing outside an Albuquerque home has left one man without a trash can. Late Sunday night, near Coors and Sage, a homeowner’s security cameras caught a silver Range Rover pull up outside his house.

In the video, you can see a young man run out of the car, pull the trash can into the middle of the street then gleefully run back to the car. A few seconds later, you hear the driver floor it and fly right into the trash can.

Another incident involving a city trash can happened in downtown Albuquerque. According to the city’s Solid Waste Department, last year, more than 6,000 recycle and trash bins were damaged and about 1,000 were stolen. This homeowner is now one of them.

He wishes kids would find something better to do with their spare time. If your trash or recycle bin gets stolen, the city will pay to replace it the first time. If it gets stolen again, the customer will have to pay about $50 to replace it each time.