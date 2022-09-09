ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Surveillance video shows people running for their lives in Albuquerque after more than a dozen shots were fired. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a white vehicle that they believe is involved in a drive-by shooting last Friday night. It happened near Edith and Paseo Del Norte in the North Valley at the Red Gorilla Studios where a live stream broadcast hip-hop show was underway. BCSO says they received a call just before 11 p.m. where deputies found two people had been shot. One of them was a homegrown Albuquerque rapper, Thomas Campbell, also known as Notorious T.

“I was on stage. I was 30 seconds into my first song and I heard a couple of shots pop off and after the shots popped off, I kind of knew what was happening,” Campbell said.”I, unfortunately, felt something in my chest and I knew what it was and I knew I had been shot.”

Multiple bullets pierced through the building, hitting Campbell and one other person. BCSO says they believe they were not the intended targets.

Campbell says he is feeling okay but has a long road to recovery ahead of him. “They told me that unfortunately due to the size of the bullet and how it was placed in my body, I’m probably looking at a year for surgery to remove the bullet out of my back,” Campbell said.

The owner of Red Gorilla Studios is still in shock over the violence. He said in their seven years of business, nothing like this has ever happened before. “I mean we haven’t had anything, not even close to a fist fight happening here and then two people get shot,” Ricardo Paiz said.

For Campbell, he says this isn’t going to stop him from doing what he loves. He’s always considered the stage his safe place but is now questioning that. “It’s very hard to be shot in the very same place that you think you’re safe,” Campbell said.

BCSO said no arrests have been made. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call deputies.