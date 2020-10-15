Video: Double-murder suspect reportedly posing as wanted brother arrested

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New lapel video shows what an Albuquerque double-murder suspect had to say after he was nabbed at a Border Patrol checkpoint. Dakota Briscoe was trying to pose as his brother while making his getaway, and it backfired on him.

When he was in custody, Briscoe played dumb with officers, acting like he didn’t know why he’s a wanted man. “You know you got other warrants and other stuff to deal with?” a New Mexico State Police officer asked Briscoe.

“For what?” Briscoe responded.

“[The] FBI wants you for some stuff out of Albuquerque,” the officer explained.

“What kind of stuff?” Briscoe asked before the officer read his long list of charges.

Briscoe is accused of killing two Albuquerque men in early September, torching their bodies inside a car, then carjacking a woman at gunpoint to getaway.

Court records show State Police picked him up 11 days later at a Border Patrol stop north of Las Cruces because his van’s registration was expired and he was posing as his brother, who happened to be wanted for skipping out on court in a drug case.

The police dashcam shows Briscoe snoozing on the way to get booked. Then, as Briscoe was being read his charges, he got chatty with a State Police officer and admitted he’s familiar with the intake process.

“I’ve already been to that joint twice. I’m going for life no matter what if the charges get taken,” Briscoe said. “I’ve already done the (inaudible). I’ve gotten 10 suspended.”

“I was going to say, ‘Yeah, you probably know the game better than I do,'” the officer responded.

Briscoe is being held without bond. His felony charges for this case include two counts of murder, six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated arson. In mid-September, as Briscoe was on the run, the feds took over the case as part of Operation Legend.

Related Coverage