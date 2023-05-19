ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the moments doctors and police confronted Alexee Trevizo, the 19-year-old charged with murdering her newborn, in an Artesia hospital. Trevizo’s baby was found inside a trash bag in the hospital bathroom dead from a lack of oxygen. Lapel video showed hospital staff leading an Artesia Police Department officer to Trevizo’s room to break the news to her and her mother.

Nurses told officers that Trevizo denied being pregnant or even having sex. But shortly before she locked herself in the bathroom, the staff informed her she was going to have a baby. Officers explained to Trevizo that she was under investigation and Trevizo admitted to putting the baby in a trash bag.

On Tuesday, Judge David Finger released Trevizo from jail pending trial and said there’s no reason to believe she’s a danger to the community. He did, however, say if she got pregnant again she would be a danger to herself and her unborn child. “You are not to have a continuing personal relationship. A continuing personal relationship means a dating or intimate relationship,” said Judge Finger.

Trevizo’s defense attorney has suggested the hospital is to blame for what happened.