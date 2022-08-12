LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows how deputy’s responded to reports of a naked man in a Los Lunas neighborhood earlier this week. Ryan Romero was found running through yards in the Las Maravillas neighborhood and then hiding in bushes.

Several residents captured him on their Ring cameras. He also tried to get into one home. It had neighbors startled and confused. “He’s probably loaded with cactus and stickers. Yeah, he is all scratched up…because he threw himself over that fence twice. And no clothes like dude. I was like did something husband come home and bust you?” said one neighbor.

Deputies say Romero stole a package from one home containing a little girl’s birthday gift. They were able to return it.