LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video has been released showing what prompted deputies to open fire on a Las Cruces restaurant owner in his own home last month. Robert Yacone survived the shooting but got hit with a murder charge after deputies found his wife, Kimberly Yacone, shot to death inside the home.

It was far from the first time Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the couple’s home after a history of domestic deputies. The couple co-owned Forghdaboutit southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces.

The sheriff’s office got the call from Robert’s 21-year-old who showed up at the house to find Kimberly in the bedroom with a gunshot wound. Deputies found Kimberly’s body inside and Yacone just outside on the bedroom balcony. In lapel video, deputies can be heard repeatedly calling to him but he refused to show himself. Instead, he cursed at deputies, rambled incoherently, and demanded they call his daughter in Buffalo, New York.

At one point, he told deputies he was armed. For another eight minutes, deputies held their position as they try to figure out what Yacone is doing. He told them again that he was armed. Less than a minute later he appeared in the doorway and that’s when deputies opened fire.

The Doña Ana County sheriff said there had been 15 calls to the home since January. Robert and Kimberly both had a history of filing restraining orders against each other.