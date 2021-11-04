VIDEO: Couple found asleep in car in middle of road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was being monitored by federal investigators awaiting trial but a career criminal, once accused of murder, was caught by Albuquerque Police last month sleeping behind the wheel with a gun in his vehicle.

Julian Candelaria was being monitored by the feds awaiting trial prior to arrest in February of 2021 that was turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Turn off your vehicle man, you’re in the middle of the road, turn off your car,” an officer is heard saying in lapel video.

It started when police received a call about a vehicle parked at the intersection of San Pedro and Southern Ave. The officer approached the vehicle to see Candelaria and his passenger asleep inside. The officer wakes them up and tells the woman to roll her window down and put the car in park.

“You guys are being recorded put the car in park right now. Ma’am put the car in park please,” the officer said.

Police then tried to talk to Candelaria to get him out of the car but he refused to put the car in park and saw a gun right next to him.

“Your car is in drive right now, I’ve watched you put your car from park to drive three times dude and do not reach for that gun dude. I see it on your right, do not reach for it,” the officer said.

Video shows Candelaria take off. He is arrested days later. Candelaria has a very lengthy criminal record with numerous breaks on it.

In February of this year, his last arrest was dropped because the feds were prosecuting him on other charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office wouldn’t comment on why he was let out because it was an ongoing case but they were monitoring him.

Candelaria has faced pre-trial detention three times. Once it wasn’t granted, the second was granted but then prosecutors forgot to indict him within the time limits, and the third ended with being dropped this past February.

KRQE News 13 also found in court documents that Candelaria was charged with a murder of a woman back in 2007 but was acquitted. Candelaria has been arrested six times in the last four years for trying to steal or receive stolen cars.

The district attorney’s office says Julian Candelaria is a threat to society and is going for fourth pre-trial detention. That hearing is scheduled for Friday.