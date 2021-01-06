VIDEO: Clovis Police K-9 injured in pursuit

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A scary, hour-long police chase last month in southeastern New Mexico went across state lines into Texas. The suspect in the chase rammed police cars injuring a police K-9. At several points, police officers feared they were going to be in a firefight with the suspect.

On December 17, Clovis Police were called to an Allsup’s gas station after callers reported a man pointing a laser. As officers arrived on the scene, they spotted an SUV speeding through a stop sign.

That’s when 25-year-old Efrain Moreno started waiving, what looked like a firearm with a laser. Moreno then took off at high speeds leading officers on an over hour-long pursuit crossing into Texas.

Moreno stopped randomly on the road and threatened officers by pointing a gun with a laser on it at them. At one point, K-9 Castor was released and grabbed hold of Moreno’s leg. Police say Moreno then took off with Castor still partially in the SUV, dragging him before Castor fell out injuring the dog.

The pursuit entered back into New Mexico near Texico when officers performed a pit maneuver causing the SUV to crash.

Moreno suffered minor injuries from the crash and was taken to a local hospital before going to the Curry County Detention Center. K-9 Castor received stitches and had some scratches but is already back on duty. Romero was given pre-trial detention for the chase and was charged in district court for the crime on Monday.

