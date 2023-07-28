CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Clovis father is accused of shooting at a car and hitting and wounding his own seven-year-old daughter. The Clovis Police Department said Jeffrey Smiley is the man who pulled the trigger. Smiley told investigators that earlier in the day, he had been in court with his ex-wife, where he learned they were no long married and that he was barred from seeing his younger daughter.

Smiley told detectives that he had problems with his ex-wife’s new boyfriend. When detectives asked me what happened after he left the courthouse, Smiley told them that his daughter and son-in-law had picked them up and they had gone to Walmart before going back to 14th Street but detectives weren’t buying it.

Police said Smiley’s son-in-law was behind the wheel of a white Acura when they cut off the white Honda carrying Smiley’s ex-wife and her boyfriend and three children Smiley’s daughter. Police said a neighbor’s security video showed Smiley getting out of the SUV on Calhoun Street, firing at the other SUV as his son-in-law reverses then pulled forward again to pick him up before the car took off.

Smiley’s daughter was rushed to a local hospital before she was airlifted to Lubbock. In the interview, things got heated as Smiley demanded to know how the girl was doing but never admitted to pulling the trigger.

Smiley’s adult daughter Jocelyn Smiley and her husband Brandon Brooks who police said was behind the wheel are also facing charges related to the shooting. Smiley is facing a number of counts of assault and child abuse.