SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Department officers responded to a shoplifting report at the Albertson’s on St. Francis in Santa Fe but the suspect did not give up easily. It happened on March 4 and an officer quickly found a man matching the description of the suspect.

The officer warned the suspect that he would tase him if he continued to run and eventually did his taser.

“Officer: I will tase you dude: I am going to tase you, stop running. In pursuit, taser deployed. Stop man.

Lozano: Ugh! Ugh!

Officer: Get on the ground. turn over now. turn over. I will tase you again.

Lozano: Relax okay?

Officer: On your stomach.

It wasn’t enough however as the suspect got up and took off again but after a little more running decided he had enough. He would continue to resist on the ground even spitting on the officers multiple times. They had to put a face mask on him to stop spitting on the officers.

He was then put in the back of a police car but refused to give his name. One officer instantly recognized him.

Officer: “Diego Lozano… Diego Lozano. Hey he is wanted.”

Lozano can then be heard kicking the door of the police vehicle. The officer who recognized him tried to get him to calm down. Lozano was charged with resisting and battery on a police officer. He was also charged with shoplifting for stealing a two-dollar can of alcohol.

Lozano currently has five different cases against him. The charges on those district court cases range from shoplifting to aggravated assault to leading the officer on that chase.