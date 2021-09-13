Video catches thieves stealing trailer from local business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business is looking for answers after a thief broke in stealing their trailer. Officials with the Contractor and Solar Company near Jefferson and Alameda tell KRQE the thief cut the fence behind a dumpster, decided what they were going to take, then rammed through their gate.

Video shows them making off with the trailer. The business owners say they filed a police report. If anyone sees the pickup or trailer, they are asked to call police.

