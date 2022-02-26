ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Old Town business took a big hit a couple of weeks ago when one of their hand-made Navajo necklaces was stolen from their shop. Surveillance video shows the suspect walking behind the counter, while the owner was distracted by other customers, she grabs the $2,700 necklace off of the shelf.

That’s when the owner of Back Alley Brujas, Brenda Baca, says she walked out. “Her whole demeanor was a little off when she was walking out, I asked her if she needed any help. I had another group of people walk in right as she was leaving,” Baca says. “She got a little awkward, so I checked the cameras instantly and tried to go out to see if I can catch her but she was already gone.”

Baca says they’ve filed a report with Albuquerque police.