VIDEO: Carjacking suspect tackled by BCSO following chase through town

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are seeing the moments deputies chased and tackled a carjacking suspect in the middle of a busy intersection. BCSO says 24-year-old Joseph Jeantete led them on a high-speed chase in the car he stole at gunpoint, then ditched the car and took off on foot.

Story continues below

It all started on Second Street near Osuna, when investigators say Jeantete and another man forced the victim out of his car, then found the victim’s address and burglarized his house. The other suspect got away, but deputies say Jeantete led them on a wild chase through the north valley and drove up to 75 miles an hour into oncoming traffic, before he crashed and ran near Fourth and Menaul.

Jeantete remains behind bars.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES