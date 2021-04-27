VIDEO: Carjacking suspect tackled by BCSO following chase through town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are seeing the moments deputies chased and tackled a carjacking suspect in the middle of a busy intersection. BCSO says 24-year-old Joseph Jeantete led them on a high-speed chase in the car he stole at gunpoint, then ditched the car and took off on foot.

It all started on Second Street near Osuna, when investigators say Jeantete and another man forced the victim out of his car, then found the victim’s address and burglarized his house. The other suspect got away, but deputies say Jeantete led them on a wild chase through the north valley and drove up to 75 miles an hour into oncoming traffic, before he crashed and ran near Fourth and Menaul.

Jeantete remains behind bars.