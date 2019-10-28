Video captures suspect stealing from body piercing shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Nob Hill business is trying to identify a man it says took off with $14,000 worth of jewelry. Evolution Body Piercing near Central and Jefferson says surveillance video captures the man also taking an iPad and cash from the register early Friday morning.

He shoved jewelry from the displays into two backpacks and took off in less than 10 minutes. One of the owners told KRQE News 13 the suspect broke in through the only window panel in the store that doesn’t have bars.

“We’ve obviously secured that window now, but yes, I take it personally. This is a business I have built from the ground up I have been here for 20 years and this is our first burglary so in some ways maybe we are fortunate but I also think it’s a testament to crime becoming a bigger problem in Albuquerque,” said Crystal Sims, co-owner of Evolution Body Piercing.

The owner says the store has filed a police report. She adds that the stolen iPad turned up near a local homeless shelter but that none of the jewelry has been recovered.