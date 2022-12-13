RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A neighbor’s security camera caught a person or persons blowing up a mailbox in Rio Rancho this weekend. It all happened Sunday around 3:00 a.m. in the Rio Rancho Estates neighborhood by Rust Medical Center.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, shared pictures of what was left of the mailbox the next morning. It now has many in the neighborhood concerned and left with a lot of questions.

Rich Naden lives up the street from the mailbox attack and says he’s had issues with his mailbox too, but nothing like this. “I did have my mailbox kind of tinkered with months back and I decided to put a locked one on,” Naden says.

Rio Rancho Police say their Property Crimes Unit is investigating. A report was also filed with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Until police have whoever did it behind bars, neighbors say they will be extra vigilant. “Just got to keep my eyes out for any additional weird stuff going on and keep my phone ready for the cops, I suppose,” Naden said.

Police are still in the very early stages of this investigation. No word yet on what was used in that explosion. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Rio Rancho Police.