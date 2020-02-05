Live Now
Soon: Pres. Trump arrives on Capitol Hill for State of the Union address
VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Walgreens, steals booze

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A burglar with a hankering for cheap booze led police on a foot chase after they caught him breaking into a local Walgreens in the middle of the night.

It was a 3 a.m. callout to a Walgreens on Coors and Sequoia for a break-in. On the cold November night, officers took off on foot after the suspected burglar.

They tackle the man to the ground, with a bucket of booze in his hands, before putting on the cuffs. While the cops and the suspect were out of breath, they check to see if he’s okay.

As the officers call for help, they assure 30-year-old Esai Smith he’s not in the clear.

Officer: In case you didn’t know, you are under arrest.
Suspect: Yeah, I figured that.
Officer: You alone dude?
Suspect: Yes sir.

As they get him checked out, more officers come to pick up the mess. They begin to find a trail of evidence, showing what Smith didn’t quite get away with.

Officer 1: Thank you very much.
Officer 2: Going for the party buckets man.
Officer 1: I know.
Officer 3: They’re shooters baby.

Police suspect Smith had been breaking into other Walgreens before this incident.

