ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak out.

When deputies arrived at the murder scene on August 29 in Albuquerque’s South Valley, they were greeted by Joseph Gonzales – who made the 9-1-1 call. He told deputies on scene, “This guy came threatening my life and I already know it’s going to be an issue.”

But Gonzales becomes irritated when he’s put in handcuffs while they wait for detectives. He said, “You guys decided to put me in cuffs and treat me like the damn suspect right away when I’m the one who called you.”

Gonzales goes as far as to say that he’s being mistreated by deputies because he’s the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When Gonzales took the stand in Fabian’s trial for his involvement in the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, the state questioned him about any gang affiliations.

The road rage shooting happened just weeks after his testimony. He said to a deputy, “They took me to the court [to] try to say I’m some kind of dangerous person now look, this is just going to solidify what the DA said.”

He tells deputies he was defending himself from Abner Antillon. “I just got my life threatened. Yeah there’s a gentleman laying dead and it’s very serious but you guys aren’t treating it serious. I gave him a warning shot, he went back to his truck to get God knows what.”

But detectives say Antillon did not have a weapon in his truck. Security camera footage from a neighbor shows Antillon speeding by in his truck and Gonzales yelling at him to slow down. Antillon then puts the pickup in reverse, he stops and the two begin arguing.

As Antillon walks back to his truck, the video shows Gonzales opening fire three times. Gonzales then can be seen rummaging through the pickup before yelling at Antillion.

Gonzales sticks with his story – that he is the victim here. He’s heard saying, “I am a victim regardless if you guys can understand that.”

At Gonzales’ detention hearing, Judge Stan Whitaker said he’s a danger to the public. Gonzales will stay behind bars until trial, and no trial date has been set in the case.