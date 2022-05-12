ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after crashing into a Bernalillo County deputy’s patrol car and causing a high speed chase along Sunset Rd near Central Ave on April 16.

When deputies finally stopped him by crashing into his car with a PIT maneuver, they found a surprise, a three-year-old boy in the backseat.

What began as a traffic stop near Central and Atrisco Dr. around midnight turned into a wild chase. According to a criminal complaint, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy pulled up behind a parked white car in the middle of the road that did not have a license plate. When the deputy got out of his car, he says 50-year-old Charlie Padilla backed up, crashed into his patrol car and took off.

That started a chase. BCSO says Padilla was speeding when he flew past several stop signs. He even ran the red lights at Central and Atrisco and at Coors Ave and Fortuna Rd. Deputies then attempted a PIT maneuver near Hanover Rd.

They attempted another after the car turned back around on Coors by Fortuna. The car was finally stopped and officers yelled at the suspect to get out. That’s when Padilla got out and took off. Deputies then tackled, tased, and arrested Padilla.

Nearby at the wrecked car, a woman was in the passenger seat and deputies found a three-year-old boy in the back seat. He was found standing, not buckled up, and without a car seat. Surprisingly, the boy was okay. The toddler was taken into CYFD custody. No word if his mother was arrested.

Padilla is facing several charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer, fleeing, and child abuse.