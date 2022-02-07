ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many people are shaken up after a scary scene took over an Albuquerque Smith’s. Sunday morning surveillance footage shows a security guard wrestling with a robber at the Smith’s on Yale Blvd. and Coal Ave.

The Albuquerque Police Department says the suspect tried to steal a case of beer and on his way out, the security guard confronted him. They say that’s when the suspect pulled a gun on the guard.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesperson for APD, says this is an example of why legislators need to pass the crime bills being presented during the legislative session. At this time, no arrests have been made in Sunday’s attempted robbery.