ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video showed how a suspected murder and then police shooting unfolded right in the parking lot of the Artesia Police Station on October 12. It started as a domestic disturbance over the exchange of children between a mother and father. The mother had called police expressing concerns about the exchange.

Artesia police told her to come to the police station to make sure it was peaceful. The mother’s boyfriend, Acadio Lucero, accompanied her to the police station later telling police he was worried the father, Mark Rommell, would hit her.

When Rommel showed up, Lucero said he became aggressive. Lucero told investigators, fearing Rommell, he went to his truck and got his gun. Lucero then told police he thought Rommsell was going to take a swing at home so he began to shoot.

The sergeant who shot Lucvero also described what happened and disputed that Rommel was acting aggressively. New Mexico State Police said Lucero fired 12 rounds from his gun unloading a full magazine on Rommel who died at the scene.

Lucero was shot in the back and taken to the hospital. When he was released he was booked for murder. The security camera for that part of the building was not working.

The sergeant who fired his weapon is an administrative employee with Artesia police and did not have a lapel camera on him at the time of the shooting. State Police have taken over the investigation.

Lucero is scheduled to be in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing to see if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial. State investigators said Rommel and the children’s mother were involved with the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department for various investigations.