CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments police apprehended the driver of a stolen Corrales fire truck. The Corrales Fire Department was responding to a medical call at a home Tuesday morning when they say Dennis Chavez hopped in and took off.

About an hour later, the Laguna Police Department spotted the truck on I-40. They threw out spike strips but the truck kept going. Eventually, it got off the freeway and crashed into a wall at a gas station. New Mexico State Police were on scene and took Chavez into custody. He was booked into jail in Cibola County.