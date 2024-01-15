ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An armed robber who was released to a recovery program to finish out his sentence was arrested in a stolen car two months later and had an interesting excuse for leaving the program.

Deputies say Bradley Phillips gave a false name to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies. A deputy noticed Johnson driving erratically on December 20 before Phillips pulled into a home near 114th Street and walked away. Deputies found the car was stolen along with a gun and magazine.

Phillips: “I wasn’t trying to run from you guys. I didn’t like.”

Deputy: “What do you mean you weren’t trying to?… Yeah, you were.”

Phillips: “I didn’t run. I just parked the vehicle where it was safe. If I was running, I would be flying.”

When they found out who Phillips was, they discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest. He was in a court-ordered recovery program serving his probation for aggravated assault and armed robbery but took off.

Deputy: “We already know who you are. It is what it is. The car is stolen. It is what it is.”

Phillips: “I don’t know why the car is stolen.”

Deputy: “Okay, it doesn’t matter.”

Phillips: “Cause you have my driver’s license. Yes?”

Deputy “Yes, I know we do.”

Phillips: “I have a warrant cause I was in men’s recovery.”

Deputy: “I know you do.”

Phillips: ” I was in men’s recovery.”

Deputy: “Okay.”

Phillips told deputies he had heart murmurs with only weeks to live which he wanted to spend with his significant other and begged deputies to let him go.

Phillips: “Dude, I don’t want to die in f***ing jail.”

Deputy: “I don’t blame you.”

Phillips: “Or in a recovery center that doesn’t want to take care of me. I just wanted to spend a few more weeks with her.”

Phillips is facing charges for the stolen car and gun as well as being a felon with a gun and concealing his identity.