VIDEO: Armed burglary suspect leads Belen police on chase

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing a slew of charges after leading Belen police on a more than five-minute change almost all of it on foot. Belen police say on November 8, they were called to a neighborhood because of a home break-in near Reinkin and Second.

When they got there, the suspect later identified as Andrew Rivera, took off running. Rivera led police over a fence and through a backyard. Officer Robinson had been chasing Rivera for about four minutes when he decides enough is enough and asks for a lift.

The officer eventually catches up to Rivera almost in the same spot where the chase began. The suspect appears to raise his hands in the air, just seconds before the officer fires his taser. Officers struggle to get Rivera in handcuffs and he even tried to bite the officer.

Rivera is facing charges including aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon. Police say after a search of the area, they found a knife and a fully loaded sawed-off rifle in the backpack that Rivera had dropped. He has a long criminal history — he was last arrested in June — also for aggravated burglary.