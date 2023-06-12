ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We now have police footage of Albuquerque Police Department Officers responding to a hostage situation at a local bank and tasing the suspect. Back in November 2021, police spent nearly an hour trying to convince Angel Lara to give up during an alleged bank robbery.

Lara is accused of trying to rob the Wells Fargo bank at Coors and Sequoia and holding people hostage while doing it. Police say he handed the teller a note that said “I’m robbing the bank, call all the news channels.”

Lara claimed he had a gun and got more agitated as he spoke with police officers, even shouting at them to kill him. A quick online search shows Lara is no stranger to law enforcement. The convicted rapist is on the state’s sex offender registry.

At one point during the standoff, Lara tried shutting the bank’s doors on officers. That is when police tased him and took him into custody. Officers never found a weapon on Lara.

His federal trial is scheduled for July 10. Lara faces up to 20 years in prison for the bank robbery charge.