ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque police officers helping a driver push his car find a couple of surprises and end up arresting him. It’s a glimpse of the kinds of things cops here come across every day.

As one Albuquerque police officer asks how a driver is doing in his broken-down Mazda 3, another officer gets a thank you for helping him push the car back into a parking spot outside a motel off of I-25. “You’re just having a bad day,” says one officer in a recently-released lapel video. “Also, you’re not free to leave.”

The officer spotted a meth pipe in Jesse Perea’s open driver’s side door.

Officer: This is in plain view here.

Perea: I’m sorry, this is my dad’s car, ma’am.

Officer: Your dad’s?

Perea: My father’s car, yeah.

Officer: Really?

Moments later..

Officer: No other weapons on you, right?

Officer: No other weapons on you?

Perea: No.

Then comes the truth.

Officer: Just going to pat you down [and] make sure you don’t got any.

Perea: Okay, so officer, I’m not going to lie.

Officer: You have a what?

Perea: I have a pistol.

Officer: Thanks for your honesty, man.

Perea: Yeah, I’m being honest.

A handgun was hidden in his waistband. Perea claims the gun belongs to someone else, too. The officer is just happy they didn’t find out about it the hard way. “Thank you for not shooting us in the face,” says an officer.

After learning he was going to jail, Perea made a run for it but was tackled after about 50 feet. About a month ago, he struck a plea deal and got a year and a half probation for the meth and for trying to run.

A stolen gun charge was dropped because they couldn’t prove it was in fact stolen. He was recently arrested again after testing positive for meth.