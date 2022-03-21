ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother said goodbye to her two-year-old son as she was hauled off to jail. Back in July, an Albuquerque Police officer spotted a stolen car near Central and San Mateo.

Officers said they saw at least 50 fentanyl pills strewn about the car, including in the backset, where 41-year-old Kristi Gutierrez’s two-year-old son was sitting in his car seat. The officer’s report said the child had “easy access” to the pills.

Officers also found bags of cash, determining Gutierrez and her passenger were selling the pills. Gutierrez, who has a long history of drug and trespassing charges, told officers maybe this arrest will set her straight. “Actually, thank you, guys. Maybe this was a good thing to happen,” she said.

But in late January, Gutierrez was arrested again, this time for locking herself and her son inside a home and refusing to come out after a night of drinking. KRQE News 13 asked why Gutierrez was still allowed to have contact with the child following her July arrest but did not hear back.

The child endangerment, car theft, and drug dealing charges from that July case were temporarily dropped. The District Attorney’s Office says they will be refiled within the next few weeks.