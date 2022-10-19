ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department had to take down a driver who they think really wanted to blow up gas pumps around town. Police say 35-year-old Johnathan Nava, from California, had been spotted trying to start fires earlier in the night including a gas pump a few miles away.

A chase led them to the University of New Mexico area where they say he tried to do it again. Officers tried to use a spike strip to stop him but he was able to get away. As he peeled out of the parking lot, an officer threw down another spike belt. About six blocks and sixty seconds later an officer and Nava both got out of their vehicles and a scuffle ensued. According to the criminal complaint, Nava tried to wrest an officer’s gun away during the scuffle.

The District Attorney’s office pushed to keep Nava in jail until trial calling him a danger to society. Judge Brett Loveless agreed. It’s unclear whether Nava has a criminal history in California.