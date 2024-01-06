ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a social media post uploaded by the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), an officer finds a suspected shoplifter just moments after he’s accused of stealing from a local Target retail store. This comes on the heels of APD completing their retail crime operation.

In the post, APD Officer Raymond Casias responds to the alleged shoplifting incident at the Target on Montgomery Blvd and Wyoming Blvd. As shown in the video, Casias locates the suspect, identified as David Quintana, outside the shopping area and approaches him.

Casias advised Quintana that he was being detained. As the officer moves toward Quintana, you can hear the suspect saying, “I just went to court.” As he speaks, Quintana begins to scratch his head, but a piece of merchandise falls from his jacket.

In a criminal complaint, a Target employee observed Quintana take a flashlight from the home goods section. The complaint continues, stating that Quintana proceeded to walk toward electronics where he grabbed several video games.

“This is a bold statement, and we want to make sure the public knows that we are taking these shoplifters seriously,” said APD Chief Harold Medina at a press conference late last year.

In the “Sticky Fingers Operation,” which lasted three months, APD said they have made a total of 332 arrests related to retail crime, recovered about $60,000 worth of stolen merchandise, and cleared 110 warrants.

In Quintana’s arrest, the criminal complaint alleged he took about a little more than $300 in merchandise. According to the Metropolitan Detention Center, Quintana was released from jail the next day.