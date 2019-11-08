VIDEO: Albuquerque woman suspected of drunk driving tries to run from police

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) An Albuquerque woman suspected of driving drunk before ditching her car in a yard made it easy for police to get her for DWI. As officers were investigating she came out of the house, hopped back in the car and took off.

Last week, Roswell police got a call about a woman driving a red Honda. Police found the car parked on a front lawn. They also say the driver, Karina Barron, was inside the house.

Officer: You want to step outside and talk to me for a second?

Barron: There’s not much to say.

As officers tried to talk to Barron she made her way to her car.

Officer: No, don’t start the car.

Barron: I’m not. I need to get my slippers.

Officer: No. Turn it off. Turn it off right now or I’m going to pull you out of the vehicle.

As the officer tried to get Barron out of her car, she refused insisting she needed her slippers. However, Barron sat firmly in her seat and took off.

Officers quickly chased after Barron who was driving on rims and crashed into a curb four blocks later.

After Barron abandoned her car, she tried to make a run for it. She even tried to jump the fence twice before ultimately giving up.

After running from officers Barron decided to try her luck by asking the officers for a favor.

Barron: Can you please get my phone?

Officers: Sure, where is it at?

Barron: Uh, it should be a couple [blocks], down the street.

Barron has a long criminal history in Albuquerque with arrests for car theft, robbery and for resisting or evading an officer.