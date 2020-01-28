VIDEO: Albuquerque woman cited after nearly crashing into officer going 60 mph

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are calling a woman “lucky” after nearly hitting an officer going more than double the speed limit. Lapel video shows the moments right after that near-miss, and how this woman could have faced more charges.

Police say Micaela Baca was driving about 60 mph into the traffic circle at Rio Grande and Candelaria last month. She hit the curb and nearly crashed into the officer.

Officer: “You almost killed me. You realize that?”

Baca: “I’m so sorry!”

Officer: “How fast were you going?”

Baca: “I think I was going like 35.”

Officer: “Bull. Bull.”

Inside the truck, officers found empty bottles of Fireball and smelled weed. They questioned her about that.

Officer: “Have you been drinking tonight?”

Baca: “No. Those are from Nick!”

Baca points to her boyfriend who showed up to tell police the truck she was driving belongs to his grandfather, a disabled veteran. On top of that, he had no idea she didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

Baca, on the other hand, claimed she was lost and trying to get back to the westside.

Officer: “Who’s car does this belong to?”

Baca: “I’m supposed to be on the westside on I-40 and Coors.”

Officer: “So why are you on this side of town?”

Baca: “I don’t know my maps. I just moved here.”

Court records show, last May, Baca was cited for driving without a license, registration, and insurance. On this day, she racked up more charges.

Officer: “I recommend…if you can’t afford a lawyer, go through the public defender’s office. I’m going to go and I’m going to try to get full punishment for each of those.”

Ultimately, the officer decided not to take her to jail and reminded her how lucky she was.

Baca was slapped with a number of charges including reckless driving and failure to obey traffic signs. The officer let her go with her boyfriend without doing a field sobriety test, even after finding the liquor bottles and smelling marijuana in the truck.