Video: Albuquerque woman arrested for DWI on stolen moped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an Albuquerque woman was drunk on a stolen moped. When they pulled her over, she came up with every excuse in the book.

Last month, Albuquerque police got a call about a woman who had crashed a moped into a curb at Lomas and Louisiana. When they got to the scene, they found Paula Estrada with a moped that had a screwdriver in its ignition.

Estrada was adamant she had purchased the moped with cash. She told police she bought it from a friend.

Estrada: “I just saw that. It was $250, and I was like, s***!”

Officer: “That’s a steal huh?”

Estrada: “I was like, I need this!”

When officers asked her if she used the screwdriver to start the engine, she denied it. She claimed it came that way.

Estrada: “I’m not a rigger! I wouldn’t know how to do that stuff. I just said, ‘Just start it so I can get it back to my place,’ and I’m going to take it to a mechanic so I can get my ignition fixed, and that’s it.

When officers asked her why she needed the scooter, she continued with the excuses. She claimed a list of medical problems.

Estrada: “I have a severe, severe migraine problem. I can’t be in the heat. I got skin cancer, so I avoid the heat.”

According to the criminal complaint, officers could smell alcohol coming from Estrada. Again, she had an excuse for that.

Officer: “You take any medication?”

Estrada: “Oh, I take a lot of medication.”

Officer: “What do you take?”

Estrada: “I have seizures.”

After a series of sobriety tests, police say Estrada couldn’t walk in a straight line or hold her balance. They arrested her for DWI.

After police booked Estrada, she insisted she needed to go to the hospital. Police say hospital staff examined her and didn’t find any reason for medical treatment.

Court records show this is Estrada’s fourth DWI.