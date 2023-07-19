ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel video showed the moments Albuquerque Police Department officers opened fire on a suspect near Lomas and Louisiana last month, who was at a bus stop trying to stab random people. The suspect, 25-year-old Jeramiah Salyards was shot, but in the process, so were two other innocent bystanders.

While some officers start rendering aid, another mistakenly tries to arrest one of the victims. The video showed another officer stopping it. The victim, who is not being identified, is trying to make sense of it all.

Shortly before the shooting, Salyards stabbed a man who was giving him a ride and buying him food. Surveillance video shows them at the Mcdonald’s drive-thru at Lomas and San Pedro, where Salyards takes off after stabbing the man.

Salyards was released from prison just a few months ago for stabbing a city bus driver at the Westside transit center in 2020. While he was convicted for that stabbing, he only spent a few years behind bars for it. “You stabbed a city bus driver and you go to jail for three years. I just want that to sink in with the community,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said.

Salyards later died from his injuries. The two victims hit by gunfire are okay, and so is the man who was stabbed in the Mcdonald’s drive-thru.