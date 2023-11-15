ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s October 29, a little after 9:30 p.m., when the Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to an apartment near Central and Wyoming. They were alerted by the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department that a five-year-old boy was inside, badly injured.

The video showed police approaching the gate, where they found Felipe Valencia. He was heard in lapel video dodging questions about whether there was a child inside the home. Then officers started talking to the child’s mother, Natalie Saiz. When police ask if there’s a child inside, she said her son is in the home, and he’s bruised up a little bit after he fell off the bed. Police believe that was the first lie of many that night.

While the couple agreed to let the officers inside, police had no idea what they were about to see. As soon as police saw the boy’s condition, video showed the officers grab him and head for the door where things took a turn.

Lapel video shoeds Valencia holding his girlfriend, Saiz, back while she screams. Police say things got physical with Saiz shoving and trying to punch one of the officers. After the officers got the boy outside, they got a closer look at him. Police said he couldn’t see out of his eyes and had bruises all over his body.

Prosecutors are trying to keep Saiz behind bars until her trial. They’ll argue their case for that on Friday. A judge ruled last week Valencia will stay behind bars.