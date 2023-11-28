ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tense situation for Albuquerque Police Department officers. Shots rang out after police tracked down Efren Ramirez in a stolen pickup on November 16. That truck is what put Ramirez on APD’s radar since police said it was stolen from a storage facility in October.

Also stolen from that storage unit were 11 guns and thousands of rounds of ammo. Fast forward to the afternoon of November 16, APD auto theft detectives found the car near San Mateo and Lomas.

Ramirez and another person with him got in the car and turned on San Mateo. As the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the truck took off. The driver of the pickup took off almost hitting another driver, then drove all over the area, jumping from one street to another, eventually stopping at a parking garage near Louisiana and I-40.

According to police, the man with Ramirez got out inside the garage and Ramirez took off again in the truck. He sped down I-40 before parking and running behind El Mesquite market at Central and 98th. As officers approached, Ramirez bolted on foot and that’s when officers saw he had something in his hand. As Ramirez ran down the alley, footage from the helicopter showed him lifting the hand with the gun.

Four officers opened fire. Ramirez fell to the ground with the gun falling beside him. As officers surround him and realize he’s still alive, they bring in an ambulance to take him to the hospital. Police told News 13 that Ramirez is still in critical condition but is stable. He’ll be booked when he is released from the hospital.

Ramirez has a criminal history that dates back over a decade. His charges have included drug possession, trafficking, auto theft, and auto burglary, but in most cases, his charges were later dismissed.