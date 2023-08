ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a juvenile they said had a handgun with 100 round magazine. Police released the video Thursday night showing the suspect on top of a home.

Police said their gun violence suppression unit was conducting an operation that led to them chasing the juvenile who dropped the handgun before climbing onto the home. He eventually came down and was arrested. APD is testing the gun to see if it was used in any shootings.