Lapel video shows Albuquerque Police officers arresting 2 men accused of stealing from Walgreens. Aug. 23, 2023. (Credit: Albuquerque Police Department)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested two men who are accused of stealing alcohol from a Walgreens on Coors Boulevard.

APD posted lapel video on Facebook Friday that showed officers detaining Jacob Salas and Amar Alwishah on a city bus Wednesday. Police said two men matching their description stole nearly $140 worth of alcohol and other items from the store.

Police said Salas and Alwishah still had the alcohol with them when officers confronted them. The arrests were part of a recent shoplifting operation, according to police.

Salas was arrested on an outstanding warrant and Alwishah will be issued a criminal summons.

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina recently sent a letter to Walgreens demanding they do more to secure their stores and keep their products from being stolen. In the letter, Medina said police have responded to more than 1,000 calls for service at five Walgreens locations along the Central Avenue corridor.

APD said these calls for service alone cost taxpayers $125,000.