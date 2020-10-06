VIDEO: Albuquerque man takes NMSP on chase down I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man with a lengthy criminal history who shouldn’t have been on the road anyway took New Mexico State Police on a dangerous chase. It all began on I-40 last month when 34-year-old Jose Reynolds took State Police on a chase.

Officers turned their lights on to pull him over. In the police video, Reynolds turns his blinker on but never stops. He continues to swerve between lanes for a few miles before getting off at Juan Tabo and blowing through a red light.

In the video, he took a turn onto a residential street, then runs into a fire hydrant, gets out of the car, and takes off down the sidewalk. Officers chase after him. “You are going to get tased man,” the officer said. “You are going to get tased. Get on the ground.”

Meanwhile, his female passenger was put in handcuffs. Officers finally caught up with Reynolds.

He was driving on a revoked license, and that is why he said he ran. The criminal complaint said that he admitted to taking meth earlier in the day and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech upon his arrest. “So stupid,” Reynolds said in the video. “I am so stupid. I am so f—— stupid.”

He was charged with driving under the influence, speeding, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, and more.

