VIDEO: Albuquerque man steals on Black Friday, tries to make a run for it

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While most Black Friday shoppers were trying to get a steal this past holiday season, Albuquerque Police say one man took it literally and made off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. New video shows the moment police caught up with him.

Police say Damien Rocha caught a case of sticky fingers during Black Friday 2019. Police video shows an officer trying to talk to Rocha at the Uptown Target.

The video shows his hands were full of stolen goods. The 24-year old refused to talk to the officer and took off into the parking lot. He didn’t get very far.

A criminal complaint says Rocha and another man, Zachary Nachin, went to the same Target three times on Black Friday and stole more than $3,000 worth of electronics.

Nachine escaped, but Rocha insisted he’s not the one to blame.

Officer: You came here in the morning and did the same thing, right?

Rocha: No, but in the morning I bought stuff.

Court documents show Rocha isn’t as innocent as he claims. APD says between November 21-29, Rocha stole more than $4,500 worth of merchandise from a number of Target stores across the city.

Santa Fe Police say Rocha also made his way to the Santa Fe Outlets in November, along with Nachin. The pair is accused of stealing more than $600 worth of clothing. Police also say Rocha had a child with him when he committed the crime.

However, on Black Friday, his five finger discount expired.

Rocha agreed to plead guilty to shoplifting in Santa Fe. Judge George Anaya sentenced him to a year of probation and fined him $123.

The charges for his case here in Albuquerque are still pending. Meanwhile, there is a still a warrant out for Nachin’s arrest.