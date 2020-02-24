VIDEO: Albuquerque man kills driver while allegedly driving drunk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a deadly December crash and police are blaming an Albuquerque man who they believe was drunk behind the wheel. Now, new police video shows the chaotic scene after the crash.

When Albuquerque Police got to the scene at 86th and Sage back in December, officers were quick to try to get the driver out of the car. Police say Alvin Gonzales was speeding south on 86th when he ran the red light and hit the driver, left trapped inside the car.

Witnesses told police Gonzales smelled like alcohol. As first responders tried to help the victim, officers told the family the crash turned deadly.

Meanwhile, Gonzales was taken to the hospital where police told him he was going to be arrested for DWI. Gonzales told officers he wanted his attorney before answering any additional questions.

However, he did admit to having a couple of drinks earlier in the night. It was enough for the officer to place Gonzales under arrest and charge him with homicide by vehicle while driving drunk.

The victim’s wife is now suing Gonzales for negligence and damages. She’s claiming he failed to drive safely and put the public in danger by driving drunk.

Gonzales has been released on pre-trial services and his trial is set for next year.