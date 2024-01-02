ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It came in as a Jeep ramming into a gas station in Albuquerque last November. When deputies arrived, the suspect rammed them and other vehicles before leading them on a high-speed chase through the South Valley. It ended with a crash and the suspect crying hysterically and asking for his mom.

On November 23, 2023, just before 8:0 a.m., the Jeep rammed through the entrance of the Maverik Gas Station on Wagner Drive SE. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies then caught up with the vehicle in a Circle K parking lot on Rio Bravo SE.

Newly obtained dashcam footage shows deputies attempting to block it from leaving when the Jeep rams the deputy’s vehicle. Deputies then say the stolen Jeep evaded police by first driving on Coors, reaching 90 miles per hour. Then it went to Isleta before trying to turn onto Don Felipe Rd.

Two deputies then try to perform a PIT maneuver to get the Jeep to stop. It travels a short distance before crashing into a fence when deputies try to get the suspects out of the vehicle.

Deputy: Get out of the car.

Yadir Solorzano: I’m scared, I’m scared.

Solorzano continues to not follow commands while in the vehicle but continues to tell deputies how he feels and wants his mom.

Deputy: Get out of the car now.

Solorzano: I’m scared, oh God.

Solorzano’s screaming lasts for almost three minutes before he gets out of the Jeep. “I was scared I was going to kill somebody. I’m scared. I’m scared,” Solorzano says.

Deputies get him in custody and tell Solorzano to shut up. Deputies say Solorzano says he knew the Jeep was stolen out of Taos. He was caught with a lot of fentanyl pills telling deputies he takes as many as he can.

Solorzano is currently in custody awaiting a trial date. He has a long record of drug use and stolen vehicle charges. A female passenger was not charged.