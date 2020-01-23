Video: Albuquerque man arrested after driving on top of ‘suspicious’ car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in big trouble after he hopped in his truck and drove onto the hood of a car because he was suspicious of the people inside. He tried telling police he was doing the neighborhood a favor, but they weren’t buying it.

Anthony Romero told police he wanted to scare off three people he claimed were up to no good outside his house. But the victims and neighbors told a different story.

Victim: “He tried to kill us, basically.”

Officer: “I have an unknown situation. It looks like this was intentional.”

The driver of the pickup truck claims he ended up parked on the hood of a white Infiniti by accident because he was stopping crime in his neighborhood off Central and Tower.

Romero: “I tried to stop but my brakes don’t work worth a f***.”

The criminal complaint says Anthony Romero rammed into the Infiniti twice.

Romero: “So, I used the truck to push them out of the way, stop them a little bit. I says, ‘No, you ain’t doing this s***. And then, my brakes don’t work that good on the truck.”

After Albuquerque police spoke with the three people in the Infiniti, including a 15-year-old and a neighbor who says the boys were dropping off a vehicle for her, they put Romero in cuffs.

Neighbor: “He has to go to jail. I swear, he has to go to jail.”

Romero still made one last attempt to prove his case.

Romero: “What am I being arrested for?

Officer: “For aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”

Romero: “You don’t want to see my cameras?”

Officer: “No.”

Romero faces three counts of aggravated assault and one charge for child abuse because one of the passengers was a minor. Romero is expected back in court Thursday for a plea hearing.