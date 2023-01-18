ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man admitted to driving drunk and killing a man in the Northeast Heights. Newly-obtained lapel video shows Matthew Shetima-Joe pleading no contest to the charge of homicide by DWI.

Investigators say Matthew Shetima-Joe was driving more than 80 miles an hour on Osuna back in June when he blew through the red light at Wyoming. He slammed into another car, hitting and killing Victor Sandoval.

The charges of vehicular homicide and DWI could come with a sentence of more than 15 years in prison. But under the plea agreement, Shetima-Joe will serve no more than eight. The judge will sentence him at a later date.