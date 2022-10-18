ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A terrifying situation at a popular Halloween store on the west side. A Spirit Halloween store was robbed in broad daylight. When an employee tried to stop the suspects, one pulled a gun in front of small kids.

Jesse Orion is the New Mexico District Manager and said this is the first time something like this has happened at the Spirit Halloween store near Ellison Road and Coors Bypass Northwest. Employees noticed two people walk into the store and were acting suspicious Monday afternoon. “Whenever you see someone crumble up a mask or a t-shirt, it usually doesn’t mean they’re going to buy it,” said Orion.

In the video, you can see the assistant manager approach one of the suspects. He is carrying a basket of merchandise from the store. When she tries to stop him, the other suspect pulls out a gun and points it at her.

The two suspects then try to walk out of the wrong exit, and the assistant manager tells them which exit to take. “Everyone is watching at this point. She’s asking people to step back because this man has a gun in his hand,” said Orion.

He said they’ve never had to worry about these types of incidents and was glad the Albuquerque Police Department arrived right away. Orion said they’re offering a $1,000 reward to anyone that can lead police to the suspects.