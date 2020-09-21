VIDEO: Accused DWI driver found sleeping in running truck on side of I-25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Body camera video shows police arresting a woman 60 miles from home after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a truck on the side of I-25. It happened in late August when a GMC truck parked on the side of I-25 caught the attention of a New Mexico State Police officer.

The officer stopped behind the truck around 4 p.m. on I-25 southbound near milepost 256, north of the San Felipe Casino. Video shows the officer had to shake the driver to wake her up as she was found sleeping behind the wheel of a running pick-up truck. Video shows the driver took around a minute to wake up, then reached for her the truck’s keys, which had already been removed from the ignition by the NMSP officer.

After listening to the 34-year-old driver Eleanor Garcia explains what happened, the officer subjected Garcia to several field sobriety tests. The officer first had Garcia walk the line where it took her around 44-seconds to walk nine steps. In another test, Garcia was asked to recite the alphabet from ‘H’ to ‘R,’ when she said “R, Q, S, T, W, H, Y, Z.”

The officer, who also happens to be the top NMSP DWI cop Toby LaFave, had seen enough and arrested Garcia. According to a criminal complaint, she tested above .16 blood-alcohol level in two different breath samples.

It’s unclear exactly where Garcia had driven from. According to a criminal complaint, her home address is listed in Alcalde, roughly 60 miles away from where she was arrested.

Garcia was booked on aggravated DWI charges. She has also been cited multiple times for driving on a suspended license without insurance.

Latest New Mexico News