ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Police departments around the country are warning parents about buying their kids Orbeez guns. News 13 got a look at how those guns landed five New Mexico boys in big trouble.

Five boys, five gel pellet guns – the types that have caught the attention of police everywhere because of a TikTok challenge that encourages random shootings. Artesia police say the boys, ages 10 to 12, along with their 16-year-old ringleader, were caught shooting the pellets at a girl’s soccer team as they practiced at an elementary school field a couple of weeks ago.

“The thing is, they’re over there shooting their guns, they broke a window and they’re shooting at little girls playing soccer,” an officer says of the incident.

The officers called each of the boys’ parents. According to the police report, the boys hit a pair of 11 and 12-year-old girls. “We’ve been having issues with mainly the same guys always going around shooting people,” the officer says.

Police say they also destroyed a window in a portable building and a flood light. All five boys earned a trip to the police station, along with charges of battery for shooting the girls and for destroying the elementary school property.

On the way, the younger boys realize their parents are not going to be happy.

Boy 1: We’re really dead.

Boy 2: We’re f***ing dead.

In the video, all five boys denied they were shooting their guns. Witnesses had a much different story.