ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released the names of the three individuals who died in what officials say was a murder-suicide on Sunday. The incident happened in the Party City parking lot on Coors and Ellison. The two victims were 19-year-old Alexia Rael and 16-year-old Mario Salgado-Rosales. The man who shot the teens and then himself was identified as 52-year-old Bradley Wallin.

APD learned early on in the investigation that Wallin had been in a past relationship with Rael’s mother. The mother filed a temporary restraining order against Wallin last month after Rael accused Wallin of sexual abuse. A hearing for a permanent restraining order was scheduled for later this month.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the sexual abuse allegations. APD is still investigating the incident.