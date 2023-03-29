BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — One of the men accused of shooting at Bernalillo County headquarters will spend more than a decade in prison. The state rolled together four different cases that occurred over about three months for Marcus Rowe’s plea deal.

Rowe is accused of going on a crime spree that includes Bernalillo County HQ damage, severely injuring a man in an attack Downtown, shooting at the wrong home in a retaliation plot, and an armed robbery turned group shooting that ended with a man shot in the face.

On Wednesday, the man who was attacked Downtown spoke to the court about his injuries.

“Marcus is responsible for severe and life-changing injuries. He caused critical brain bleeds and damage to my brain, resulting in a traumatic brain injury. Marcus caused a nerve injury resulting in deafness and damage to my eyes that has affected my ability to see and live my life as before. He has also increased my risk of stroke and death for the rest of my life. I will suffer lifelong effects with thinking, memory, speech, hearing, and vision. My injuries will last a lifetime. Marcus should be given the maximum. He is lucky I survived, and this is not a murder trial,” said the victim.

The state asked for Rowe to serve 15 years. In the end, he was given 13 years.