ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Accused of recording the sexual assault of a teenager and posting it online, the first trial against Yarelis Cespedes ended in a mistrial. Now she’s on trial a second time.

“After you hear all the evidence, ladies and gentlemen, it will be clear that the defendant made this video and shared the video,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman. Yarelis, the defendant, is accused of recording a video of a 13-year-old being sexually assaulted and then sharing it online.

The victim took the stand first. “I just remember seeing a light in my face. It was really bright. It was like a phone flashlight, and that’s pretty much it,” said the victim. When the state asked the victim who was holding the light, the victim responded, “Yarelis.”

The defense claimed Cespedes didn’t know the victim was underage. But the victim says the two celebrated her 13th birthday, would hang out with middle school friends, and…

Defense: Are you claiming that Yarelis would force you to lie about your age?

Victim: She wouldn’t force me to, but she would tell me to and she was older, so I was young and I would follow.”

The victim says she was assaulted in November 2018. In opening arguments, the defense claimed Cespedes was trying to protect the victim but also teach her a lesson.

“My client decided that because she felt that [the victim] was out of control and doing stuff that she shouldn’t be doing, pulled her phone out so she can show [the victim] what she had been doing the night before,” said defense attorney Raul Lopez.

But the victim has a different story.

State: Did she ever tell you that you were acting badly?

Victim: No.

State: Did she ever say anything to you after the video was taken; that she was going to show you that recording to show you your bad behavior?

Victim: No.

Cespedes is being held through trial after the state tried four times to keep her locked up. Pretrial detention was granted after she was arrested in a shoplifting case. This trial is scheduled to end on Thursday.